Healthcare Trust of America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 22,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,501% compared to the typical volume of 1,407 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

