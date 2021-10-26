HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of HSTM stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $838.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.
In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HSTM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
