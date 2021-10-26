HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $838.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HealthStream stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSTM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.