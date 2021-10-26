HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0025 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $132,930.94 and $23.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00214839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

