Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HLAN stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The company has a market cap of $182.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $2.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.