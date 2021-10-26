Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
HLAN stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The company has a market cap of $182.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $2.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.