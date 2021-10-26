Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.
