Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

