Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Gap Up to $51.95

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.95, but opened at $53.66. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

