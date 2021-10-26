Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00111937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00444672 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00037585 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022886 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

