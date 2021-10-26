Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 212,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,823. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

Several research firms have commented on HSII. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

