Henderson Far East Income Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 5.90 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 303.50 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.57 million and a P/E ratio of 19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.83. Henderson Far East Income has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

