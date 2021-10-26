Henderson Far East Income Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 5.90 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 303.50 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.57 million and a P/E ratio of 19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.83. Henderson Far East Income has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
