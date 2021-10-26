Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HESAY. Barclays initiated coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.85.

HESAY stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $92.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

