Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HESAY. Barclays initiated coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.85.

HESAY stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $92.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

