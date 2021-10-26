Hhlr Advisors LTD. Boosts Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 1,801.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356,188 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $117,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNSO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. 1,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 108.27.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

