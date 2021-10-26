Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $397.64 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948,566 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 4.1% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned 0.35% of Zoom Video Communications worth $397,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.26.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total transaction of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,498 shares of company stock valued at $64,327,164. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.37. The stock had a trading volume of 63,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,958. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

