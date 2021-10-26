Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.730-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

HIW traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 545,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,241. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

