Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $154.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $154.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRC shares. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

