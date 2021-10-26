Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. 10,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,799. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

