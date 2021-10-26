Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has $32.71 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,159 shares during the quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $32,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,714,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Match Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Match Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after buying an additional 303,765 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

