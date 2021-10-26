Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Bentley Systems worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 49,769 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $3,045,365.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,389,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,891,923.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,278,818 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSY opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.39. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

