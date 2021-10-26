Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $161,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,767 shares of company stock valued at $50,472,052.

NYSE RBLX opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

