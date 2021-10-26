Hitchwood Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 1.3% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Zillow Group worth $72,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

