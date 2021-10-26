HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HNI opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. HNI has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HNI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of HNI worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

