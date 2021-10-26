Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HEP opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

