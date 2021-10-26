Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,478 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.64% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $66,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.