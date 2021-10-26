HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

HomeStreet stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. 103,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,754. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $939.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.