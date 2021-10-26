Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 467,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $16.61.
In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
