Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 467,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.