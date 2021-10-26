HSBC Upgrades RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

