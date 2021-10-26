Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for 1.2% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.04. 6,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

