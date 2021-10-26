Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average is $191.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Hubbell alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.