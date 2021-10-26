Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.30-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.69-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.26. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

