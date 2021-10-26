Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HOYFF stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. Huhtamäki Oyj has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

