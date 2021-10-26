Humaniq Price Hits $0.0092 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $67,680.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00213798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00103862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

