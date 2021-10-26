Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $203.57 and last traded at $203.83. Approximately 1,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.48.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
