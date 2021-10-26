Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $203.57 and last traded at $203.83. Approximately 1,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.