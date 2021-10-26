Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE HUN opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,439,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

