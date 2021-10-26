Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.400-$2.700 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

