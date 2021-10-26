Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

Identiv stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of -442.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $182,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,780 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Identiv by 612.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

