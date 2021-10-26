IDEX (IDEX) Price Down 7.4% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $165.76 million and $33.09 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00213770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,877,593 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

