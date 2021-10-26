IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.330 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.96. The company had a trading volume of 299,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,208. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. IDEX has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.56.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.