IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post $793.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.50 million to $802.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $721.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $651.96. The stock had a trading volume of 236,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $658.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $419.12 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

