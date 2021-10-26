IHS Markit Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

