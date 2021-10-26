Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,001 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 32.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 23.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $420.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,180 shares of company stock worth $3,519,809. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

