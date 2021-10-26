Impinj (PI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.150-$-0.080 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PI opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impinj stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

