Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $6.70 on Tuesday, hitting $68.73. 18,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,992. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

