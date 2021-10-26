Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $75.43, but opened at $69.45. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 6,277 shares.

Specifically, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.