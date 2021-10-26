Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Shares of IBA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

