Insider Buying: BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Bronwyn Curtis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,567 ($46.60) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($46,603.08).
Shares of LON:BHMG traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,550 ($46.38). The company had a trading volume of 77,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,562.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,425.85. The stock has a market cap of £971.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. BH Macro Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73).
About BH Macro
