Insider Buying: BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Bronwyn Curtis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,567 ($46.60) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($46,603.08).

Shares of LON:BHMG traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,550 ($46.38). The company had a trading volume of 77,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,562.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,425.85. The stock has a market cap of £971.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. BH Macro Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73).

Get BH Macro alerts:

About BH Macro

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.