Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells 3,672 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Western Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.86. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYFW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

