Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RUSHA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. 322,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $54.27.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 805,172 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after purchasing an additional 527,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.