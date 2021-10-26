Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Position Lifted by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194,599 shares during the quarter. Insmed comprises 9.4% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 5.22% of Insmed worth $171,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $228,000.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,230. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

