InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.12. 2,751,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 733,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 403.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $93,223.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InspireMD by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,884,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InspireMD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.