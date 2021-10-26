Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Insulet reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,886,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $302.20 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 52 week low of $214.93 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -656.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.02.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

