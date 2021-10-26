Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

